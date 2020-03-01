Bangladesh biggest ODI win over Zimbabwe with Liton Das century Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi, gene. Ban vs Zim: Bangladesh biggest win in ODI Bangladesh by the team of Zimbabwe in the first ODI match in the 169-runs of the big difference from beat. Bangladesh team win the hero of Lytton slaves are who Gavaskar innings and retire hurt through the pavilion returned. ODI cricket history runs in terms of these are the Bangladesh cricket team’s biggest win proved to be. This match in Lytton slaves to their fantastic shift for the player of the match was chosen whose shift between Zimbabwe against this team in their 50 overs, 6 wickets at 321 run of huge scores pitched.

The Zimbabwe team of the 322-run target for victory was found, but these team 39.1 overs, 152 runs all out to become. Bangladesh’s bowlers, the bowling is also quite good and their front Zimbabwe batsman Victory goal failed to reach.

Lytton slave of the partnership as

In this match Bangladesh by winning the toss to bat first and opener batsman Lytton Das 105 balls on the 126-run defeat to strengthen the team basis given. Lytton Das your shift 13 fours & 2 sixes planted and retire hurt become. Bangladesh on behalf of the MOE. Gemini also in their first innings and 50 runs contributed so while Mahmudullah’s 32-run innings.

ODI in Bangladesh’s biggest win

Bangladesh’s ODI cricket in The your greatest victory while the hosts 169-run of the big difference from beat. Before the ODI in Bangladesh’s biggest win years in 2018 against Sri Lanka was recorded and 163-run was defeated. Run in the case of these is Bangladesh’s largest victory proved to be.

ODI cricket runs in terms of Bangladesh’s five biggest wins

-169 runs against Zimbabwe to 2020

-163 runs against Sri Lanka 2018

-160 runs against West Indies 2012

-146 runs against Scotland in 2006

-145 runs against Zimbabwe 2015

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

