Bpssc Bihar Police Sub Inspector Pt Result 2020, Check At The Bpssc.bih.nic.in – Bpssc Si Pt Result: result continue, here is the direct link

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) by January 27, 2020 to the joint PT of the exam results issued are given. Recruitment examination sub-inspector, Sergent, assistant Superitendent jail positions for the was held. Which candidate is this included in the exam are they now BPSSCThe official website of the OR forward the links through the exam results can download.

Open tell note that in the examination successful candidates are now in the main exam would be involved. The main examination held in April or in the month of May will be.

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission by this test nearly 50,000 candidates to succeed has been declared. This selection vacancies of nearly 20 times. To be seen if the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) the notification according to the recruitment procedure on the basis of 2446 sub-inspector, Sergent, assistant Superitendent jail positions will be filled. For which the state of the 495 various exam centers on 22 December 2019 to conduct the examination was made. The commission of this joint PT test in almost 5.85 million candidates stay involved.

BPSSC Sub-Inspector PT test results such as check –

Step 1 : The first candidate BPSSC’s official website, www.bpssc.bih.nic.in visit.

Step 2 : The home page given on the Preliminary Exam Results link click on it.

Step 3 : Your front a PDF will open.

Step 4 : The candidate the result of the interstitials will, therein given the roll number check.

Step 5 : And results download.

Step 6 : A print out for further process safe be sure to keep.

Official website click here to.

BPSSC Sub-Inspector PT exam results download to click here.

These also read : Sarkari Naukri 2020 LIVE: IOCL, UPSC, including many departments are getting into the openings

Education of other news updates from the to stay click here.

Government jobs of other news updates from the to stay click here.