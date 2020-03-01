Captain Kohli lost temper, batter’s out at the audience granted to गालीindia-vs-new-zealand-Virat Kohli shuts down the crowd after Tom Latham dismissal | sports – News quote

The case of the match on the second day Mehmet Shami’s over, when he had 52 on the run, Tom Latham (Tom Latham) out made.

Team India (Team India) of the New Zealand attack is nothing special going on. The T20 series in the hosts eliminated after the India ODI series, suffered defeat and now two Test matches of the series even in defeat the threat of is. This whole tour on captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) bat been quiet. So that critics of the target on the also come. Everyone Kohli’s failure, because of them lack of aggression is going to tell. Indeed visit before the start of Kohli on Ask had said that the Kiwi team is quite good, so ask them to take no revenge, thinking about not only can.

ODI’s after Test series also in the series flops are. But in the second Test in Bangladesh, poor batting in addition to the many and the reason is also in the discussion are. The second Test match the second day of his behavior by seeing it seemed that like he’s your old style are coming in. On Sunday, he’s on the field quite aggressive to look. Which a glimpse the other day Tom Latham’s wicket after just got. Where the Indian captain said the audience silent also made it.

Batting of the ball on the bold were AMIndeed quite a time from the stadium in a part of the viewer Team India (Team India) against the were shouting. But Kohli has enough time to overcome themselves was maintained. But as soon as Mohammed Shami on the ball of Tom Latham out, the Indian captain of the audience that the group swearing to say the eye came.

This event for the first time, when Mohammed Shami had Tom Latham (Tom Latham) to-bold can. Thereafter, Kohli expressing his delight jump after it celebrated. After that, the audience of that group toward the game and the mouth on the finger keeping remain silent gesture to swearing saying. This word viral are videos in clear understanding are coming. Tom Latham of 52 on the run-out before even Kohli Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (Kane Williamson) out to be strongly celebrated was. Williamson to Jaspreet camera by his victim made.