Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan of the movie ‘running No. 1 since the unions have occurred since he’s in the spotlight. This is the film in 1995, Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in the corresponding headers is a remake of the. This movie, by this time, plenty of my thesis was in the songs is still people’s favorite. New, is running No. 1 of shooting is complete and the party Karishma Kapoor then reached out his hand but all the eyes of the Hero No. 1’ Govinda asked left. See, the party who did a head turner…