india vs new zealand 2nd test day 1 trent boult on India captain poor form says nice to see virat kohli making errors under pressure at christchurch

New Zealand’s senior paceman Trent Boult took the other test the other day said that Virat Kohli as world-class batter pressured into mistakes while see was quite good. Bolt 12 run by giving three wickets to, making the Indian team the stump until the second innings with six wickets lost was too. Team 90 by scoring the game was and his total edge 97 of the run has grown.

The hosts took the whole Test series in the dangerous Kohli to the big inning, not play the who gave his four innings 20 run up the score even not able to reach. Bolt of when asked Kohli to hold the secret of what is so he said, “he (Kohli) is the world’s best players is one of, no doubt. He said that his team’s strategy boundary ball Limited in the number and Kohli under pressure to bring in had.”

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test: India’s poor batting on the Bole hot camera – on any defects not impute want

Trent Boult said, “Surely he it is very fantastic way plays, and we gave enough pressure on tried to make, these boundary lose the ball by placing his bat kept silent and committed some mistakes while was good to see.”

Indian batting line-up to move the casting on the balls quite was having trouble. This bolt on said, “perhaps, they India in the low and slow pitches at the play you are accustomed to them here, same deal took time. The same way if I in India bowling will so that situation for me different won.”