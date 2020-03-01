India vs New Zealand Ravindra Jadeja took tremendous catches in the air watch video

Christchurch: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Ravindra Jadeja) against New Zealand are being played the second Test match in spectacular catches seize everyone dazzled put in. Test on the second day of New Zealand’s batsman Neil Wagner of spectacular catches catcher after he said that to expect not only was that ball so fast toward their will. Jadeja to deep midwicket on the air in a leaping Wagner (21) of spectacular catches to making their and Kyle Jamieson (49) between the ninth wicket of the 51-run partnership to an end.

Ravindra Jadeja of the catches of the videos on social media fast viral is happening. Wagner once not sure that Jadeja this spectacular catches to have taken hold. Jadeja catches, the pick of the Indian players went to them and fantastic fields for their compliment.

Ravindra Jadeja of the Indian team the best in the field are one. Protest to Jadeja catches video of love is coming. Indian coach Ravi Shastri also says the filling of the post the photo their is appreciated.

Witness the epic catch by Ravindra Jadeja. Might delete later.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RcOwmrHAdf — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 1, 2020

New Zealand’s innings of 22 runs giving India from angry bird that Jadeja said, “I was hoping that he deep square leg of the run will create. But I did not expect that ball so fast from my side will come.”

He said, “with the wind it is so fast I and in my hands came. When I catch to so I feel not only did I catch has taken hold. As a unit we have good bowling. We have good batting and them again on out will try to.”

Indescribable Catch by @imjadeja Reminds me of flying catch by @benstokes38 during the England-South Africa match at last year’s World Cup. #INDvsNZTestCricket #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/0skEIzESzq pic.twitter.com/4S3H1dlMZs — Vaibhav Ratra (@RatraVaibhav) March 1, 2020

Let me tell that India has the second day of the second inning in a 6-wicket loss at the 90 runs are. Team India has at the moment the first shift consisting of 97 runs lead Li. Human shorko 05 and St Pant 01 unbeaten are. Before the Indian team in the first inning 242 were scored while the New Zealand team in the first inning 235 were scored.

