kushal tandon restaurant arbour28: kushal tandon launch the new restaurant arbour28 at Goregaon West siddharth shukla to hardik pandya attended the party.

1/15 of
Virat Kohli of China on Siddhartha ranging from hearty to
“The Big Boss” in the House of Gauhar Khan with the business of discussion the establishment Tandon is the time your new in China from reports. Yeah, actually, according to your new China Arbour28 (Arbor 28) opens, where to eat to enjoy come industry their many friends. To see the pictures, which look, come to the party.
2/15
Stars in addition to a few cricketers, too.
In fact, according to New China to your friends about the party, where TV stars in addition to a few cricketers, too, here Eye come on.
3/15
Niya Sharma too far this time.
Thousands my shed is of stars Naya Sharma on the side of Delhi.
4/15
Brother mom came hearty Pandya
Your brother to take the Friends of China came were Cricket hearty Pandya.
5/15
Anup Sony also infuse
Your friend it’s a pleasure to Anup Sony has also including the camera intersected in two of Yari.
6/15
Naya and actor and good friend.
Curtains not only, but also in real life, Naya and the establishment of connecting pretty good.
7/15
Siddharth Shukla are a certain charm.
Recently “the Big Boss 13” of the unit stake. Taking a hat they Siddharth Shukla it for some reason, the magic remains.
8/15
Sohail Khan also came to look.
Kunal’s this party at Sohail Khan also took part.
9/15
Just last year, the players declared
By the way, saying that last October 2019 in which he announced that in November China’s about to open.
10/15
December was open.
However, there is little time to look, it was in December open. Her opening is quite impressive, which was the industry logged a lot of stars eye coming.
11/15
The guest with the camera were in front of Virat Kohli
In fact according to come in here every guest with a camera in a given pose.
12/15
Salman’s sister Alvira also in Delhi.
Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan also included were the construction of dinner.
13/15
One Bohra also came to look
With his wife, Here Comes the TV players one Bohra.
14/15
The new journey of joy.
This new journey of happiness an actor’s face. It was clear who them to your friends and family with his share he made.
15/15
Yulia venture even then.
It’s a party of Salman’s girlfriend Lulia doubt also eye came.