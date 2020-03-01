Suryakumar Yadav on Monday of bowling our, planted 14 sixes, the 21 balls in patting casts 112 run-Suryakumar Yadav smashed 143 runs in 63 balls in the dy patil t20 tournament | sports – News quote

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 tournament in Suryakumar Yadav (Suryakumar Yadav) said the mutiny was little new has happened. No such bowler who batter havoc to be avoided, the railway against the Stormy centuries hit Saturday after also Suryakumar Yadav, says century herbs. Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Stadium in India petrol Corporation Limited for the game are Suryakumar Yadav merely 63 balls in an unbeaten 143 runs of the innings. This series win in Suryakumar Yadav 7 fours and planted his blade from its double, i.e. 14 sixes ventured. Suryakumar Yadav of the strike rate 226.98 been.

Suryakumar Yadav of the storm

BPCL by a team batting first and his start getting worse. The team’s third over in the same pan hear of wickets lost, she proficient the copper ball 7 in the run of the private score on the out. Later Suryakumar Yadav (Suryakumar Yadav) at the crease came and he drew Gomel together with such as macabre as required.

Suryakumar Yadav and draw with, such as sixes-fours of rainy doing the same given. Yadav said after a were 14 sixes felt casts. On the other hand, stand draw Gomel also 6 Sixers roots. Draw also a mere 49 balls 101 runs of the innings and Suryakumar 143 unbeaten. Suryakumar 14 sixes and 7 fours, means the batsman has a mere 21 balls in 112 runs, casts the rest of the run he single-double-ranging maintain. Suryakumar hasn 49 balls in the century had completed Suryakumar of this shift thanks to the BPCL team has 20 overs 4 wickets on the 260 scored.

Suryakumar felt there have been 36 sixes!

Suryakumar Yadav (Suryakumar Yadav) has Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 tournament in your bat down what else happened. These batter merely 3 bouts in the 26 sixes felt repaid. Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament of 26 Sixers are planted. 3 matches in total 294 runs patting already. Please tell only on Thursday Suryakumar Yadav at the same tournament in their first T20 century had nailed. Central Railway against the he 54 balls in 117 runs of the innings was. In this match also Suryakumar Yadav 10 sixes roots were.What will team India

Suryakumar Yadav (Suryakumar Yadav) last quite some time great form. She Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy runs in the rain are. Recently in New Zealand A on the tour also were, although there are a few in their first innings the game as possible. Though his form still is fantastic and such in the hope that the Indian selectors a chance Suryakumar also note. 12 March South Africa against the 3-match ODI series, there are Suryakumar therein get the chance or not.

Women’s ICC T20 World Cup: Team India’s victorious campaign continues, Sri Lanka will outperform the