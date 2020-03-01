taimur Ali Khan wearing an apron: Anna gold-Kyun, Timur’s new photo viewing changes the brain to say, Of course – taimur Ali Khan looks cute wearing an apron and now the picture viral

Timur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, the son of Timur Ali Khan Bollywood’s cutest star kids. At an early age his many fan clubs on the social networks have become.

Timur Persian of favorite star kid and they always up the pressure, eager to live. Recently a fan club for the little Nawab a picture of the stock, which, of course, also not to miss it. In this picture he’s wearing an apron eye, always cute looking. Their expression to see that no one of his crazy this is.

On social media viral was a video



Recently Timur so in the spotlight came when their video on social media viral was. This video Saif and Kareena’s a film set was. It’s a game blower holding were visibly.

English medium would show up at Karina.



Work in front of Karina soon Irrfan Khan with English medium will look like. In addition he is Karan Johar’s I don’t think ‘crown’ will appear. On the other hand, Saif days film: The Warrior and sails’ and ‘teen baby’ in movies like soak were where their performance was much appreciated.