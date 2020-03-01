VIDEO: in the air, leaping up a hand to catch himself, Jadeja also left stunned – ravindra jadeja catch team india virat kohli india vs new zealand tspo

Jadeja in the air, leaping one hand catch to

Jadeja catches from Neil Wagner of the shift of the end

Team India’s spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said on Sunday the Christchurch Test on the second day of New Zealand’s batsman Neil Wagner of spectacular catches to. Ravindra Jadeja in the air, leaping up with one hand, it catches up to the one who surprised everyone.

Just He but not only says this catches the surprised look. Jadeja during the break said that he expected not only was that ball so fast toward their will. Jadeja to deep midwicket on the air in a leaping Wagner (21) of spectacular catches to making their and Kyle Jameson (49) between the ninth wicket of the 51-run partnership to an end.

Indescribable Catch by @imjadeja Reminds me of flying catch by @benstokes38 during the England-South Africa match at last year’s World Cup. #INDvsNZTestCricket #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/0skEIzESzq pic.twitter.com/4S3H1dlMZs — Vaibhav Ratra (@RatraVaibhav) March 1, 2020

What an absolute B E A U T Y of a catch by #ravindrajadeja to dismiss Neil Wagner.. Everyone including the batsman was like “did he really catch that??” Incredible athleticism.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#INDvsNZ #jadeja pic.twitter.com/vGSjCuVYRi — Toshi (@saffron_sword3) March 1, 2020

Catches after what snapped Jadeja?

New Zealand’s innings of 22 runs giving India from angry bird that Jadeja said, ‘I was hoping that he deep square leg of the run will create, but I did not expect that ball so fast from my side will come.’ He said, ‘with the wind it is so fast I and in my hands came. When I catch to so I feel not only did I catch hold taken.’

He said, ‘as a unit we have good bowling. We have good batting and them again on out will try to.’ India said on Sunday the New Zealand 235 on the run-out by the seven-run edge. Let me tell that India and New Zealand between the two matches of the Test series the second and last combat of Christchurch legal Oval on the field is being played.

Team India defeat on the risk of

In this match toss Harker bat first looked to Team India in the first innings 242 runs on the Out become. Team India for human shorko has the highest 55 runs in the innings while Cheteshwar Pujara and Earth, Shaw said 54-54 scored. New Zealand on behalf of Kyle Jameson by 5 wickets shocks.

Thereafter, the Indian bowlers by New Zealand in the first innings in 235 runs on the out put. India first innings on the basis of the 7-run edge. India’s Mohammed Shami took four-and-Jaspreet Bumrah took three wickets for. Your second-inning play for the squeamish Team India by 6 wickets lost 90 runs are.

The second of the day until the game is over en Pant (1 run) and human shorko (5 runs) at the crease were. Team India captain Virat Kohli once again flops and the second innings in the 14-run defeat to out become. This match in the first inning of Kohli 3 runs were found.