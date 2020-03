Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Sun, 01 Mar 2020 11:47 AM IST

South film star Vijay reworked now Bollywood debuts are going to be . Victory’s debut movie Ananya Pandey as the heroine will be seen . It’s the movie producer Karan Johar and Puri Jagannath the director . The movie filming has already begun. Recently a movie from the set of Ananya and take some pictures out .