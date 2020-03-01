Women’s Ipl T20 Challenge 3rd Season Will Be Hosted By Jaipur With the Newly Added Team – women IPL’s third season will hold Jaipur, Tournament sure new team

Women cricket in the country at large to disperse and new players the chance to give this years women of the IPL in the big shift will be. Women’s T-20 challenge of the third edition of organizing Jimma where once again from Jaipur, Rajasthan to have been there this time of the season in a new team also will be added.

On Saturday, BCCI secretary Jai Shah said in a statement, “the women’s game to develop its existing commitment under, the BCCI Women’s T-20 challenge by announcing happy.”

Shah further said, this year a new team from the tournament judge and this time of the season in the world of Star female cricketer, also will participate. While the third season of the seven-match tournament will be held Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL play-off during the week will be.

Women of the IPL’s first season between the two teams was played, then in 2019-three teams participated and now this year, four teams will compete.

Please tell the men that the IPL of the 13th season on March 29 starting from the Will, whose first combat, Mumbai, and Chennai among Mumbai’s attack in the stadium will be played.