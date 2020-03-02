15-year-old Roxi coal in a Bikini. Fans excited [ZDJĘCIA]









Author: AKPA

Roxanne Carbon





Roxanne coal is one of the stars ESKA Refers to the Winter! The young singer flew to the exotic Dominican Republic, together with other celebrities and listeners of Radio Eska. You can see how the winner of the “Eurovision” Junior 2018 ig in the hot island.

In addition to Roxi on the Dominican Republic, have decided, in particular, Olya cat, Damian Korda’s, Paul, “the Yanks” Jankowski and Myku with Suchara of Daily life. The participants ESKA Refers to the Winter, the sun in the beautiful area of Punta Cana. – I send you a positive, Dominican Vibe🥰 a nice day Buziaczkiii – wrote on Instagram Roxanne coal. The young singer wore a pretty skimpy Bikini. Fans of Roxi’t hurt, but what the Internet shows in such a daring game.

Roxanne coal, fortunately, not leaving school for a long time. It is known that the game is in challenging Winter just ended, and the participants return already in Polish.