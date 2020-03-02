Akshay Kumar made Ranveer Singh to do sit-ups before Soorvanshi trailer launch that arrive late at the same place | the sun trailer launch before Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh orchestrated sit-ups, you know because | entertainment – news quote

4 minutes is a long time for this trailer the audience’s best response is. Trailer launch during the franchisee’s first two films of the planet of Ranveer Singh (Ranveer Singh) and Devgan Ajay (Ajay Devgn) also arrived.

Rohit Shetty (Ranveer Singh) coop’s universe is a universe) and the third film, ‘Suryavanshi’ (Sooryavanshi) of the trailer’s release. This coop drama, Akshay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) a writer in the coop to eyeball come. 4 minutes is a long time for this trailer the audience’s best response is. Trailer launch during the franchisee’s first two films of the planet of Ranveer Singh (Ranveer Singh) and Devgan Ajay (Ajay Devgn) also arrived. However, “the sun trailer’ launch event in to Ranveer Singh come I was late. While Akshay, Ajay, Rohit, and the only reason their wait they. In such a situation, when the event arrived, so he’s got the whole foot, by touching apologize.

‘Singham’ (Singham) of the character who played Devgan Ajay and: Simba’ (Simmba) title character Ranveer Singh, too, that the trailer launch was attended by. Although Ranveer in this case the lie, it’s which Akshay Kumar their pulled.

These are all stars of a video on social media (Social Media) about the kind of viral is going on. In this video Akshay says that this is the first time junior player has four players senior-40 minutes to wait until offers. In the video, Ranveer ear holding sit-ups while also eye came. The same now the cleaning said “I am very far comes I, sir, Metro work is going on, the same line was running’. In the video, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif (Katrina Kaif) and Karan Johar (Karan Johar) is pretty fun too when Eye comes.

Also read: Sooryavanshi trailer: terrorists on hard times, like coming Akshay Kumar, by 2020, most of the big action explosion.

This movie trailer see know that’s going on in the movie. great action would be. In the film Akshay and Katrina lead the roll will look like. Both were many years later with the work. In the movie Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s special appearance. The movie March 24 on the big screen release.