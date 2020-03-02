Ayushman’s movie Fan Hui Lata, Lata Mangeshkar, tweet, confined to one bridge.

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana these days at the box office bang maca they. Recently, Ayushman Khurana’s film ‘ Shubha Mangal more careful release occurred. Some fans, like the iPhone. The reason why the movie box office Dhoom macha is. Which now because of the player on each side gets a compliment. Where Bollywood star Ayushman’s ” good Mars more careful because compliments are. Then the same thing all old, too. Ayushman’s acting to be convincing there. Recently, the American President Donald Trump by Ayushman Khurana a compliment, but now the tone Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar has also Ayushman Khurana, who is. So, not only Lata Mangeshkar by Ayushman Khurana movie of good songs, too, he said.

In fact, recently climbing at × a on Twitter. Where Lata Mangeshkar by Ayushman movie precipitately, which he. Lata Mangeshkar’s tweets, wrote, ‘Ayushman G Hello, I’m the movie precipitately today. You did a very good job, the songs which they sang it to me too it is very well started. I you a lot of greetings cheats I and you in the future, well done met, such as Mars…. I wish.’ It Lata Mangeshkar and compliments from behemoths Ayushman Khurana also happy to see. Why Ayushman Khurana by their tweets responded too. Ayushman of tweets, wrote, ‘The Creeper reported you’re saying is very important to me. It for encouragement only probably I had worked hard for the blessing, thank you.”

@ayushmannk Ji Namaskar. Maine aap ki movie Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo aapne gaane gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur Yash miles aisi Mangal kaamana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 28, 2020

Latte Di aapka yeah kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke he protsaahan ke liye hi shayad mein mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

However Lata Mangeshkar a compliment from Ayushman Khurana protest also pretty happy. The reason on social media, Lata Mangeshkar and Ayushman Khurana's tweets fans a wealth of choice is coming. Please tell this Ayushman Khurana's film 'precipitately' 2018 release was. These movies at the box office superhit proved himself. So the same film national award also was found. In this movie Ayushman in addition to Taboo and Radhika Apte plays a crucial role were not.




