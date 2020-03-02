BAN w vs SL w ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 srilanka beat banglades by 9 wickets

Shashikala Sheridan made his final international match in the four-wicket to Sri Lankan cricketer the ICC Women T20 World Cup final group match in Bangladesh to a nine-wicket win. Sheridan (16 runs on four wickets) World Cup best performance and any color to the two in front of the wicket Bangladesh team of eight wickets on 91 runs could. Bangladesh on behalf of the Niger Sultana said most 39-run innings. Their addition serious Islam (13) and part-Haq (13) only in the double digits failed to reach.

Sri Lanka-as it happened in Pereira’s unbeaten 39 and the captain came Atapattu of 30 runs of the inning thanks to the 27 ball remaining live one wicket on 92-run defeat to victory. In and Atapattu took the first wicket for 51 runs partnership also. Sheridan’s performance so far of the tournament best performance. He is 17 years old Sri Lankan to represent the international cricket said goodbye to.

AUS W v NZ W ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Australia New Zealand 4 runs to win, made the semi-finals in place