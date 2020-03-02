Bangladesh have ODI history’s greatest victory, Lytton Das flexing 126 runs-bangladesh vs zimbabwe 1st odi Liton Das hundred leads his team to their biggest win by runs | sports – News quote

Sylhet played in the first T20 match in Bangladesh’s Zimbabwe (Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe) defeated. In the series the hosts 1-0 ahead

Bangladesh said Sunday the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Zimbabwe (Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe) first ODI match in the beat. Bangladesh by 169 runs to win the three-match series 1-0 took the lead. Bangladesh the victory of the hero are Lytton Das (Liton Das), who 105 the ball with 13 fours and two sixes with the help of 126 runs of the innings. Against Bangladesh in the first while batting with six wickets on the 321 run is made. The answer in the Zimbabwe team of 39.1 overs in a mere 152 runs played at Rajiv Gandhi. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin said the best bowling while 3 wickets for. Captain more Mortaza and spinner Mehdi Hasan two wickets take

Bangladesh’s ODI in the biggest win

Please tell Zimbabwe to 169 runs from have the same Bangladesh has made history. These runs in terms of ODI in his biggest win. Earlier, Bangladesh’s Sri Lankan team in Dhaka on 163 runs from was defeated. These compete in 2018 was played. Lytton Das (Liton Das Hundred) to speak of, so he and his ODI career’s second century imposed. Before he Asia Cup 2018 in his first ODI century had nailed. Lytton by Tamim Iqbal (24) with the first wicket for 60 runs and Nazmul Hussain (29) with the other wickets for 80 runs partnership played. Their addition Mohammed Gemini’s 41-ball 50 runs made while Mohammad Saifuddin ball 16 in the 28 unbeaten. Gemini and Mahmudullah Riyad (32) by the fourth-wicket for a 68-run partnership played. Please tell Gemini 128 runs on the retired hurt become, Indeed, while batting their foot’s muscles, far been.

After the victory these snapped Bangladeshi captainICC World Cup 2019 after the Bangladesh captaincy rethink more more from this win extremely happy to see. He said, ‘These are our team good enough to match the car. The last 3-4 matches for us good were not but this time we Lytton has good start administered. He had the best batting and the other batsmen performed well. Mohammed Gemini’s finisher roll of good fulfilled. Saifuddin said after the injury return and I also after a few months returned. Good thing this is that we have the game of the three portfolios performed well in the, We are fielding more are working. These big games will help us.’

Little slave (Liton Das) also your batting extremely happy with infuse. He said, ‘pitch batting Earnest was and I the other batsmen with good partnerships, which benefit us got. I don fielding on working am.’ Please tell Zimbabwe against Bangladesh team for the second ODI on Tuesday day.

