Barry Cichopek waving v-neck in a small Bikini. Fans under the impression of the star MAXXX News

Barry Cichopek takes a break from the professional activity on the Sunny island of Gran Canaria. The actress known from the TV series “L like love”, chose with her husband in the holidays. In social networks, willingly for more photos praises. This time, she appeared in a small Bikini.

Barry Cichopek and Martin Hakiel, Gran Canaria

Barry Cichopek and her husband, Martin Hakiel relax a few days in Gran Canaria. Although we are in the middle of the calendar winter on the Spanish island of beautiful weather. Star of the TV series “M like love” in the holiday can not complain about the absence of the sun and with joy the sun takes. Already on Saturday it is in the media advertised photo posing on the in a sexy Cut-out swimsuit.

“Good day to you, my love, my will. And finally, on my vacation, it is time”

then wrote in Instagram.

Barry Cichopek waving in the scant swimsuit. Opened a lot of The last FotosęCIA Cassis Cichopek begeisternły Fan”. Star of the TV series “M, as mirłość” together with mężem gehenła on holiday słoneczną Gran…

Barry Cichopek on vacation in a small Bikini

Now, the actress is revealed another tempting photo. This time zapozowała in front of the lens of the camera in skimpy Bikini. Fit swimsuit emphasized cleavage star “M like love”. Fans regret about your compliments.

“Beautiful Woman”, “But the Form”, “It’s breathing”, “Nice Bikini”

it is in the comments.

By the way, the publication of photos, Cichopek responded to the questions of the Fans about the current weather in Gran Canaria.

“You ask about the weather on Kanarach… Already! Calima is not to be”

– You calmed down.