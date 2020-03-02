BSF SI HC Recruitment 2020 : bsf sub inspector and head constable Notification Released for 317 SI HC Vacancies to know full details here

BSF SI HC Recruitment 2020: the border security force (BSF) by Sub Inspector (master, engine driver and workshop), head constable (master, engine driver and workshop) and CT (crew) posts to fill the application demands are. Under it, total 317 posts on the appointments will be. These positions are direct recruits on the basis of the openings will be. Interested and qualified candidates to these positions to apply through postal application will do. The application to be accepted last date March 16, 2020 is. Every kind of reservation and relaxation in age limit the advantage of the central government in accordance with the rules will be given. Vacancies, qualification, selection and application process related to the other important informations are as follows:

Sub inspector (Master) Post : 05 (unreserved : 04)

Qualification : from recognized Board XII exam must have.

– With the second class Master Certificate must be received.

Sub inspector (Engine Driver), The Post : 09 (unreserved : 03)

Qualification : from recognized Board XII examination passed BE. Its as well as first class engine driver certificate should be.

Pay scale (above the post) : 35,400 from 1,12,400 Rs.

Age limit (above posts) : minimum 22 year and maximum 28 year.

Sub inspector (workshop), Post : 03

Qualification : recognized institute or university from the mechanical engineering subject in Bachelor Degree should be. Or

– Mechanical/Marine/automobile engineering subject in the three-year diploma should be.

Pay scale : 35,400 from 1,12,400 Rs.

Age Limit : Minimum 20 and maximum 25 years.

Head constable (master), post : 56 (unreserved : 20)

Qualification : from a recognized board by the tenth pass the test of having seen the certificate must be received.

Head constable (Engine Driver), Post : 68 (unreserved : 24)

Qualification : from recognized Board tenth examination qualifies. Additionally in second class engine driver certificate must be received.

Head constable (workshop), post : 16 (unreserved : 08)

(Details of posts trade)in accordance with the

Rigger (diesel/petrol engine), Post : 07 (unreserved : 02)

Electrician, Post : 02 (unreserved)

AC technicians, Post : 02 (unreserved)

Electronics, post : 01 (unreserved)

Machinist, post : 01

Carpenter, post : 01

Plumbers, Post : 02 (unreserved)

Qualification : a recognized Board, tenth or Equivalent Examination pass to be.

With it – related trade in ITI, ITI certificate should have received.

Pay scale (above three posts) : 25,500 from 81,100 Rs.

Age limit (above three posts) : Minimum 20 and maximum 25 years.

CT (crew), post : 160 (unreserved : 65)

Qualification : from recognized institute tenth of passing the exam as well as in related field minimum one year experience should be.

Pay scale : 21,700 from 69,100 Rs.

Age Limit : Minimum 20 and maximum 25 years.

– The maximum age limit in OBC category for three years, SC/ST category for five years and diverse of ten years shall be exempted.

Selection process : Selection of candidates written test, physical criteria Test, Physical Efficiency Test, descriptive test and medical test will be based on.

– In the first stage Written Examination will be. For it 100 points in total are set.

– The examination is OMR based and will be in total 100 multiple choice questions will be.

– In the Written Examination pass candidates physical efficiency and physical criteria for the exam will be invited.

Physical criteria of the exam format

Length : 160-centimeter (St/tribal/Naga/miss)

Sew : 73 centimeters (follow after 78 centimeters)

– Mountainous region, north eastern region, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Pondicherry, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar candidates for the length 162.5 centimeters and sew 75 centimeters (place 80 centimeters).

– The rest of the logo for : height 165 centimeters and sew 75 centimeters (place 80 centimeters).

Physical Efficiency Test of the format :

Race : 1.6 km race 08 minutes in complete will have to.

High jump : three feet 06 inches (in three attempts)

Long jump : 11 feet (in three attempts)

– Physiological parameters and efficiency in the examination pass candidates Trade Test and certificate verification will be called for.

Application fee

– Sub inspector (master, engine driver and workshop) posts for Rs 200 and the rest of the survivors for all posts Rs 100 will repay.

– Pay the fee by demand draft or Indian postal order via the deposit from the must.

You Side send to demand draft or IPO

Kolkata to : the IG BSF South Bengal in favor of SBI Chinar Park, Kolkata, Code No. 11542 is due in.

Guwahati : for IG BSF Guwahati in favour of SBI airport, Guwahati, Code No. 03776

Jalandhar : for IG BSF Punjab in favour of SBI campus, Jalandhar Code No. 6596 is due.

Bangalore to : the IG BSF Bangalore in favour of SBI AFS also, the code number 02187 payable to is.

Carmel to : the IG BSF north Bengal in favour of the SBI, NBU campus, Siliguri Code No. 2096 is due.

Gandhi Nagar to : the IG BSF Gujarat in favour of SBI GG, CRPF, Gandhinagar Code No. 4570 is due.

Agartala to : ID BSF Tripura in favour of SBI Can, Code No. 4570 payable to The should be.

Delhi to : the commandant 95 Bn BSF in favor of SBI Badshahpur, Code No. 02300 payable to is.

The application process

– BSF’s website (www.bsf.nic.in) on login will do.

– Homepage opening on the bottom side of the given recruitment option click on. Do this as soon as a new webpage will open.

– On this page subject section title in the Detailed Notice for Recruitment to the Posts of SI(Master), SI(Engine Driver), SI(Workshop), HC (Master), HC(Engine Driver), HC(Workshop) and CT(Crew) in BSF Water wing by Direct Recruitment Examination-2020 have been given.

– Its further notice Reference Number section notice click on the link. Click on this link. Click on to the vacancies related to released detailed advertisement on your computer screen will open.

– This ad is well read and posts according to your qualifications, be sure to check.

– Now ad in the given application format in A4 size paper on the printout be sure to remove.

– It is sought all information carefully enter. As well as set in place your passport size photo paste.

– Subsequently, with the application requested all necessary documents and certificates photocopies to attach. Then all these in an envelope to the insert.

– Envelopes of the above applied for name of the post must write. Then it posts through the prescribed till the date fixed send to the address.

Here send the application

Kolkata (centre code-01)

The inspector general, FTR headquarter BSF South Bengal, Action Area-2-e, new town, sort, Kolkata-700161

Guwahati (centre Code-2)

The The inspector general, FTR headquarters BSF Guwahati, po-user, district-Kamrup, Guwahati (Assam)-781017

Jallandhar (centre Code-3)

The inspector general, FTR headquarters BSF Jalandhar, po-BSF campus, Jalandhar Cantt, Punjab-144006

Bangalore (centre Code-4)

The inspector general, FTR headquarter BSF Bangalore, Air Force Station, Yelahanka Bangalore-560063

Carmel (Centre Code-5)

The inspector general, FTR headquarter BSF north Bengal, po-Carmel (Siliguri), Darjeeling (West Bengal)-734433

Gandhi Nagar (centre Code-6)

The inspector general, FTR headquarters BSF Gujarat, po-CRPF Group Centre, Hilda Road, district – Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat)-382042

Agartala (centre Code-7)

The inspector general, FTR headquarters BSF Tripura, po can, Agartala, Tripura-799012

Delhi (Center Code-8)

The commandant, 95 Battalion BSF, Ponds campus, near Sohna Road, District-Gurgaon, Haryana-122102

Important dates

The application to be accepted last date : March 16, 2020

More information here :

Website : www.bsf.nic.in