Bytomianka Midfielder Fitness-Bikini! Inspired and motivated to work on yourself

40. this is the perfect time for change in your life? Of course! Bytomianka Patricia Gajdamakin proves that it is never too late for the realization of the dreams and the midfielder Bikini Fitness even if they exceed the magical threshold of 40 years!

Previously, she worked in the company, but directly in front of czterdziestką вывернула your life from the inside to the outside. Struggled with hypothyroidism, but an appropriate diet and lifestyle changes, managed to overcome them and this disease.

At the beginning of the year is a good time for change!

We have November, and this is the perfect time for planning the whole year and the implementation of the new year’s solutions. The Inspiration for change can be life-bytomianki – Patricia Gajdamakin, this is the best example that it is never too late to realize your dreams and life will change 180 degrees. The age plays no role, the main thing-it is courage and will power. – Age is just in our head. Even for free we have to lock ourselves in a certain way. Often it is also excuses. To change to your life, you need to think first about why it is all of us, if we want to change for yourself or for others? I often hear that women begin to lose weight, if there are problems in the marriage or with the health. And chudną change, but not happier. The desire for change must come from us. Of course, it also needs external Motivation and support of loved ones bytomianka says.

Patrizia does not work independently, but runs her own business, and two: it helps the man to develop Judo training and MLM (Multi Level Marketing) is usually to training in the health and Beauty industry. Her husband, Cyril, it is full of passion for judo-Trainer, part of which is under his care, approximately 500 young judoków and teenage daughter, Katja constantly success on the Mat. It combines niegasnąca love and passion for the Sport and a healthy lifestyle.

Nieunormowany mode, allows for intensive Training, study pozowania, individual preparation, a well-balanced diet for you and for your husband and daughter, because everyone in the family a different diet, has, in connection with Outdoor sports. But the Training is the basis! – Winter, summer, and early in the morning or late in the evening – it is not important. Sometimes I Stand in 4 or 5 and I did the first workout, and another day we are with Radek in the gym, about 22. The training must be made Patrizia says-the-scenes of the life Fitness-Bikini revealed also in Instagram.

She apologized with the Sport, and the changes in your life

As she herself admits, not always sports prevailed in your life. – I was never a sporty person. In the school always read that the benefits of teach-Fu – detects. – When I met my husband dragged me to the fact that an athlete and coach in judo. But I did not understand at the time, still a lot of things. As a young girl, and then get married, and I wanted him with me, spent as much time as possible. It was difficult to sit with the fact that he was a regular at Training, gym… For me, holiday in front of the TV to – confesses. The Situation changed, as Katja was born, which very quickly grabbed the Sport to understand. – Our daughter was with you for the first time as a 3-year-old and fell in love with judo. The interest is compounded, the connection between her husband and daughter. I’ve seen what dad is for you, the greatest authority, and give him a little envied. I’ve decided to train me to start – adds Patricia.

It all started with group lessons, fitness Studio

Bikini Fitness-these are some of the competitions sylwetkowych. Your story is short, because it began in 2010, when recognised as a separate competition to the IFBB, that is, International Federation of BodyBuilding, but by the relations to competitions and activities of the athletes in the Instagram popularity of these sports is increasing constantly. Adventure Patricia Gajdamakin with Bikini, Fitness, started innocently, from the usual Fitness activities. – Five years ago, in the vicinity of my house, opened a gym, and on the advice of a friend, I me to the first lesson. I tried it first on the team training, but after two months I decided to try a workout with a Personal Trainer. I met Daniel on Monday, a young man with great ambition – he recalls.

Today is Monday-the champion of Europe and world champion in the Federation of the IFBB. – On the first Training I came up with a book and a pen. I asked him to explain to me everything, and I have accurate notes. However, when I came home, it turned out that the notes are sufficient. The man advised me that I agreed on the next training. It seemed to me then that there was enough of 10, maximum of 20 sessions, and I already knew everything, since the effects of the exercises are simply fantastic. The reality, however, was a different – adds Patricia.

