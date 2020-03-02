Catherine Glinka during pregnancy. Showed a bold photo in Bikini

Catherine Glinka Pregnant

Catherine Glinka in the beginning of January, confirmed in the media the news about the pregnancy. The Star published a photo on which she smiles, holds it for clear well-rounded medium.



Guys, I wanted to say. In a time that is not already on the exchange of private Details from their personal lives… I don’t want to hide, however, if I wanted to, is possible. Just wanted to say, if it is safe. I think not quite in those times in which so many are sold, and to me, a little to the preservation of privacy. I hope you understand it – In the description under the photo.

The actress is trying to take care of your privacy. Although other stars very much like pregnancy Bank reveal, Catherine Glinka, avoids rather, the view photos belly. This time, the Fans in the bold variant.



Catherine Glinka showed a photo in Bikini. Fans excited

Catherine Glinka showed Sunny photos from the holiday. Although in Poland the Winter, actress found a way to warm up.

– I know that I do this in the Winter, I understand! The truth is, I love the sun and can’t morsując deceive the body, what can I recoup energy, for example. I love the heat, the sun and plażing. As for me, summer the whole year can go any further! PS. I tried to take a photo with my eyes open, but could not. Beautiful Sunday for you, embrace – it is the star wrote.

Catherine Glinka showed a selfie in a Bikini. The star did not have the stomach for it wyeksponowała bust. Fans delighted by your smile and the figure.

– I can’t avert my eyes from you!

– Enjoy! Now, we are all jealous of plażingu.

– Not even add that you are very pretty. I also love the sun and heat.

– I see that the process “mamuśienia” runs smoothly and also very attractive.

– You’re beautiful!

Do you agree with these compliments? We wish Natasha Glince beautiful holiday.

RadioZET.pl/PCh