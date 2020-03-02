Corona viruses cause in Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed – azlan shah cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus tspo

Worldwide corona virus infection the risk of judging on Monday in Shah Cup Hockey Tournament of the 29th Session of April place in September to conduct has been decided.

Organizers on behalf of the issued statement, according to in Shah Cup held in Malaysia Ipoh in from 11 to 18 April had to be, but now it’s the tournament from September 24 three will have until October.

The deadly corona virus due to the earlier also many sports competitions cancel, postpone or stained are done. This virus until now due to worldwide more than 3000 lives have been and over 86,000 people infected are.

Qatar Moto GP canceled

The Qatar capital of Doha on March 8 in the Moto GP season the first race of the corona virus, the cause of the cancellation is given. The International Motorcycle Federation (IMF) said in a statement, ‘Italy, Qatar, including many countries between the travel restrictions due to local circuit occurring on the race is held will not be.’

The IMF said that the most and most world championship race decide according to the program will be the same and its for all the teams of the riders already at the venue reached.