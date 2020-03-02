Declared result, here is the direct link

CTET Result 2019 December: Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2019 held on December 8 was. CBSE according to this test 28.32 million applicants participated. Examination of the answer of 22 December 2019 to continue was granted on which the objection to the lodging of the final date December 25, 2019 was. Now this exam results has been released.

Objection to the lodging of the applicants for the 4-day time was given. For it applicants per objection 1 thousand rupees deposit were. CBSE according to this test the result of the examination to be held six weeks within will be released. But CBSE has every time the result is the fixed time before is released and this time the way it is.

If you have this exams, then you get your Roll Number Through Your result you can see. Please tell that it is no job of the examination is not rather the paper after passing the successful applicant teacher’s job qualified are formed. This examination to qualified applicants to 60 per cent of the points bring is essential. While reserved class applicants 55 points, qualified to to to get essential.

CTET Result Dec 2019 Click to view

