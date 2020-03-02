Mumbai. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as opposed to North-East Delhi after the riots. now Bollywood celebs of reaction are coming, too. Same thing about with an actor-producer and movie amazing city r h also your feedback is given. Treatment by the Delhi riots in case of Bollywood A-listers Salman, Shahrukh and Aamir Khan’s silence on the question of costs. On this subject he mines a trio of brutally burn it.