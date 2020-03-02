Egor, Moscow Maidan in a Bikini! Pregnancy belly is a Hit!

Egor, Moscow-Maidan (Plus 18 l.), together with Radek Majdan (47 L) and children, in the short winter holiday. The star, of course, because of the difficult pregnancy, can’t Ski and enjoy the winter fun, but instead found a different way to relax!

Photo

Egor, Moscow Maidan

/Camille Piklikieiwcz /East News

In the last period in the life of Margaret of Moscow-the Maidan, a lot of things happened. Still a couple of months ago she was depressed, because everything pointed to the fact that it was not possible to get pregnant during pregnancy.

Fortunately, the poor screenplay is not true and Gretel in a few months their third child will be meeting in the world. Despite the fact that she was pregnant, active all the time.

After happy shows on TV and gives Interviews, but also implements “sercet project”, of the recently reported in Instagram. Some time ago it was also in New York.

Now, however, it is the time in the winter vacation, on the Majdanowie went in the Alps. Exactly from there the “Ideal” published in the network and a photo from the Pool, where it is presented in a black swimsuit that perfectly emphasizes her pregnant belly.

Gretel can now go skiing, so the relaxing swim in the Pool uses. Your photo own comments to Eva Минге.

“Honey, come into the water, I know from experience that in a miraculous way on the backstroke, and also not too much to move. Beautiful, as always,” wrote under fotką Designer.

Fans Gretel have also fasting a lot of positive comments. Internet users are delighted by its appearance idolki. To see that Pregnancy You are serving!

Photo Egor, Moscow Maidan and Radoslaw Majdan at the opening of the swimming pool

/Yaroslav Antoniak /MWMedia

Photo Egor, Moscow-Maidan to the Party, “Each shirt helps”

/Kurnikowski /AKPA

***

More Videos: