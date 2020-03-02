Ewelina Lisowska in a Bikini. Shots from the holiday rozgrzały Fans of the singer! – Szołbiznes – MAXXX News

February-this is for some stars time for a well deserved holiday in a Paradise-like landscape. To this group belongs, in particular, Ewelina Lisowska,. In the network we can find many pictures of-well-being-the conditions under which wypoczywała 28-year-old Star of the music. Warm water, Sand, and sunshine – what more could you want?

Ewelina Lisowska in the Dominican Republic

Ewelina Lisowska lately published in social networks, hot shots with a trip to the Sunny Dominican Republic. There, she spent the holiday with your loved ones. The 28-year-old singer – much to the delight of the Fans – today is your travel told. On your instagramowym profile, we find a lot of pictures, where we look at your slim figure in a Bikini.

Ewelina Lisowska in a Bikini

Ewelina Lisowska takes care of his Fans, and also during the holiday is not to piss you off! In Instagram, the singer regularly there are new pictures from her life. Recently decided to go on a family vacation that the evidence we find in the network. In social networks, Lisowska a lot of hot photos in Bikini, on the unabashedly shows off her slim figure. No wonder, then, that under each contribution, we find many compliments and words of enthusiasm among order observer of the singer.

Ewelina Lisowska made a lot of the body! The singer showed up in a Bikini Ewelina Lisowska felt for the leisure traveller, the climate! Although in the calendar, we have decided to only February, then the singer, a little sun, and went on vacation. Pictures of his trip has already come in social networks by you at this great…