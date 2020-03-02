Fedor Завадска safe breast in Bikini. Fans: “Ghostly Figures”

Fedor, mobile phone, resting a few days in the Bahamas. TV presenter “question for Breakfast”, of course, it seems, a relationship with to stay in Instagram and regularly entertained Fans worthy of an enviable view. This applies not only to paradisiacal beaches, Cocktails and swimming pools. In the photos Star perfect body boasts posing in an open suits Bikini. The last of the photos from the Pool Fans were forced to a screeching halt.







Fedor Завадска in a Bikini showed, slender body

To Fedor Завадска quite right to you the title of ” Miss Polonia in 2011. Take a look at your latest photos with the Caribbean, where the obłędną figure.

I’m in Paradise! The Bahamas is an ideal place of rest and relaxation. A lot has happened since the beginning of the year, and probably for the first time in my life, I don’t have the need to-doing nothing. Although hard on the stationary, the beaches are so beautiful, what the spirit is captured, the conditions for diving – ideal. All well and good, colorful coral reefs. I ‘ m in heaven – naisala Fedor Завадска.

The 31-year-old Star TVP sure wyeksponowała the lush stimuli in an orange Bikini. The Fans could not remain indifferent to such a body.

Ghostly Figures. Beautiful you are!

As if punished for the beauty, I’d received a life imprisonment. The quintessence of femininity.

You look like JLo – said one of the Fans.

And it is hard to disagree. On of the first to be demolished, If Fedor really is reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez!

RadioZET.pl/jw