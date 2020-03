Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 02 Mar 2020 04:07 PM IST

Bollywood actress Gautam Yami (Gautam Yami) social media (Social Media) users of the target has occurred. People liked them, a barn a culture of games (Gamosa) the offence charged. Guwahati airport Yami had let go on purpose to do something, which I later tweeted them while cleaning and also to give lying.