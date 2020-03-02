Government of India confirmed two new cases of coronavirus COVID19 patients are stable – in India, corona virus, two new case, the whole world has nearly three thousand people are killed

Coronavirus COVID19 Case News in Hindi: In India, the corona virus of two new cases have come to the fore. An by the government of India, quoted, wrote, “from corona virus to be affected by two of the new cases have come to the fore. Of these, one in New Delhi has unfolded and the second flange in. Both of the patients condition is stable and they are fully in the monitoring are.” According to the ministry in Delhi and the person of the corona virus from the infected to be confirmed that he recently traveled to Italy and had his Ram Manohar Lohia hospital treatment is going on. He pointed out that the second infected person’s Dubai trip was.

Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan said in the afternoon press conference told that the coronavirus of the two fresh cases have come up, in which a Delhi and the second Congress is. These Italy and Dubai passing through. In India at the moment core positive figure surpasses the five has to be.

Baku the minister, “if the condition deteriorating, then the other countries also go to the range restrictions apply will be given. Our instruct is that the Indian citizen, especially China, Iran, Korea, Singapore and Italy on the trip and not go.” He further explained that the large-scale Corona from cases involving the screening of being.

Indeed, in China the epidemic, take the form of having corona virus worldwide, 88,000 more people are infected and three thousand people were killed. The World Health Organization has this infectious disease, the shoved-19 is named.

It makes the people affected the latest statistics are as follows:

Mainland Chinese : 79,824 case, 2870 deaths

Hong Kong : 94 case, two deaths

Macau : 10 case

South Korea : 3736 case, 20 deaths

Japan : Diamond Princess cruise ship of the 705 cases, including 961 cases, 12 deaths

Italy : 1576 case, 34 deaths

Iran : 978 cases, 54 deaths

Singapore :106 case

USA : 72 cases, 1 death

Kuwait : 45 case

Thailand : the 42 cases, 1 death

Bahrain : 38 case

Taiwan : 40 case, a death

Australia : 23 cases,1 death

Malaysia : 29 case

Germany : 66 case

France : 100 cases, two deaths

Spain : 71 case

Vietnam : 16 case

UK : 23 case

United Arab Emirates : 21 case

Canada : 20 case

Iraq : 19 case

Russia : 5 case

Switzerland : 10 case

Oman : 6 case

Philippine : 3 case, a death

India : 3 case

Croatia : 7 case

Greece : 7 case

Israel : 5 case

Lebanon : 7 case

Pakistan : 4 case

Finland : 5 case

Austria : 5 case

Sweden :12 case

Egypt : 1 case

Algeria : 1 case

Afghanistan : 1 case

North Macedonia : 1 case

Georgia : 2 case

Estonia : 1 case

Belgium : 2 case

The Netherlands : 1 case

Romania : 3 case

Nepal : 1 case



Sri Lanka : 1 case

Cambodia : 1 case

Norway : 2 case

Denmark : 2 case

Brazil : 1 case

Nigeria: 1 case

Azerbaijan: 1 case

Monaco: 1 case

Qatar: 1 case

Belarus: 1 case

US Vice-President Mike Pence in the country corona virus death the first case of come to the fore after the deal with it taking the dead among the questions on Sunday, the US administration defended. Pence said on CNN of a circle, said, ‘in front of us and the sad news was going to be but the American people should know that the common American to the virus risk is minimal.’

This virus check kit to build in other countries than stay behind on the question of Pence, said that it’s a reasonable question and the states governors from the conversation in the first that’s the issue in front of me raised. He told over the weekend that nearly 15 thousand test kits distributed were government professional manufacturer together with 50 thousand test kits to make doing the work. (Language input)

