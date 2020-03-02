How to outperform the Eat has been the number 1 Team India? Embarrassing defeat after the raging giant

Twitter question-and-answer during the former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said the national team advised. Manjrekar said, ‘trails batters out to need more effort than you are? The best is that the general plan any which you the top of the order against the pursued. Now the trail batters at the first bouncer and then a yorker NC out is not easy.’

Trying too hard to get the tail out? Best to stick with normal plans that you have for the top order. Tail Enders now are not so easy to dismiss with a bouncer followed by a Yorker. https://t.co/Z9K4lUnUER — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020