Hrithik Roshan, these Bollywood actors worked. Hollywood also the performance of skills to show these Bollywood stars, now is the turn of the player

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Entertainment Desk updated Mon, 02 Mar 2020 12:42 PM IST

Priyanka, Salman Khan, Amitabh
– Photo : social media

Actor Hrithik years 2019 was pretty good. Their movies, ‘Super 30’ and ‘war’ on the box office hit has been damaged. Now there are reports that Salman Khan coming soon Hollywood movie in the eye can come. If that happens then you’ll be the first time when she did the whole Hollywood film work. Earlier, the Bollywood there are many actors in Hollywood, the endurance of your shows already.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here