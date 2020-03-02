ICC T20 World Cup 2020-Australia Women vs New Zealand women live cricket score aus w vs nz w 18th group a match Live English Commentary and match updates from Junction Oval Melbourne

ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup in Australia New Zealand in the four Test runs in the semi-final place is paved can. New Zealand has this in the match by winning the toss before bowling is chosen. Australia’s batting invitation to meet on the scheduled 20 overs by 5 wickets at the loss of 155 scored. On behalf of the team Beth Mooney said most 60 scored. New Zealand on behalf of the ANA Peterson four overs, 31 runs, giving the test its name made. In response, the Kiwi team 151 run the same pie. Australia from the side of the Georgia warm and Meghan scooters, motorcy the three-three wickets for. Georgia warm their superb bowling for the man of the match was chosen.

