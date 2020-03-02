Ind vs SA Faf du Plessis returns South Africa announce squad for ODI series against India

New Delhi, gene. Indian cricket team in New Zealand found “pretty tough” now on South Africa’s team to contend with. On Monday, South Africa Cricket India is played with the three games of the series for the team announced. In this team captain Pfaff du Plessis name is also included.

South Africa Cricket by India against the same month played the ODI series for the 12 member team is announced. On Monday, the team announced the former captain Pfaff du Plessis’s return have occurred. ICC World Cup after Du Plessis took South Africa from the side of any ODI match not played.

World Cup after the England team returned to du Plessis

Former captain Pfaff du Plessis said South Africa against the last time the ICC World Cup in ODI combat play were landed. On July 6 he last time against Australia in your final match was played.

#BreakingNews Left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas’ ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India from 12-17 March 2020. It will consist of of a 3-match ODI series taking place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata. #INDvSA #Thread pic.twitter.com/UBo47w70du — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA)

March 2, 2020

South Africa’s team

Quinton de Cock (captain), tab beam, van der dose, Pfaff du Plessis, Kyle weren, Heinrich case, David Miller, lives life States, Asia Pelucas, lungi and, to Cepal, Buran Hendricks, New Norcia, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

India and South Africa series schedule

Between the two countries three-ODI series combat to be played. The first match on March 12 at the hospice will be played. Second combat on March 15 in Lucknow will be the last match on the 18th Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be played in.

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service