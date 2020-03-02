Christchurch



Wellington’s Basin Reserve after the Indian team for the second Test to match the legal Oval field result in a change for he was buried, but on this field also, India Surte recent not changed, and New Zealand second Test match the third day on Monday, only 7 wickets from defeated. Corresponding with New Zealand’s two-match Test series 2-0 from its name and India on the ICC Test Championship, the first in the series, loser forced.

India’s first innings 242 runs were scored and New Zealand to his first innings in 235 runs on Thursday in the second inning, seven runs along the edge of the was squeamish. In the second inning Indian opener completely failed and the team 124 runs on the same pile become. A mere 132 runs the goal of the Kiwi team by Chica from 36 overs in the three-match blog acquired. A time when his Tom Belden and Tom Latham salute the couple the way the game was getting to him seemed that in this match also India 10 wickets defeat will. Both of these first wicket for 103 runs add For were. Only Umesh Yadav am the out India the first wicket reminded. Am has 74 balls on the 10 squares with the help of 52 scored. Captain Kane Williamson five scoring Jaspreet camera Hunt made.

Camera has the same bland of 113 on the balls was played 55 runs in the inning to an end be. This batter his innings eight fours and a six planted. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholas said the unbeaten five-five by scoring the win completed the formalities of Kim. For India, the camera has two wickets for. Umesh part of a success iPhone. Mohammed Shami to bat during the injury was so they have the bowling to not subsides. Before the test Bolt and Tim between Saudi and the Indian batting once again back-breaking to keep given.

India has the second day the end of the six-wicket loss at 90 with runs and had six wickets in India all of the legendary Earth – Sau (14), Mayank Agarwal (3), Cheteshwar Pujara (24), captain Virat Kohli (14), west range (9) in addition to the nightwatchman Umesh Yadav (1) Pavilion returned were. On the third day India strengthen the edge-unleash the responsibility of the human shorko and St Pant encourages was. Both failed. 97 of the total score on the both of innings came to an end. Nine who scored shorko the Saudi’s out and the four who scored Pant the but his victim made. 108 of the total score on Mohammed Shami (5) Saudi victim of the.

Williamson and bolts of the most the camera (4) to run out the Indian innings would end. Ravindra Jadeja 16 unbeaten. But by four, England had three wickets for. Collin d Granholm and Neil Wagner a success. First innings five wicket-takers Kyle James this shift in cricket and did not get, but he Player of the match in becoming successful. He Kiwi team in the first inning of pressing time on 49 runs to the team India’s score close to delivering the bat in the big role was played.

