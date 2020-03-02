India News: corona virus: worldwide, up to now almost three thousand people of death – corona virus killed around three thousand people worldwide so far

Beijing, two in March (AP) from China to protract the started corona virus worldwide is now almost 89 thousand people in its grip has been that while more than three thousand people before have died. The World Health Organization said the virus cover-19 is named. From all over the world come to the fore corona virus cases and it marred the number of deaths of this type. China: 80,026 case, 2,912 people, the death of Hong Kong: 94 case, two death of Macau: 10 case the.Korea: 4,212 cases, 22 deaths Italy: 1,694 case, 34 the death of Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths in Japan – 961 case, 12 the death of France: 130 case, the death of a person in addition in different countries from the corona virus, from death and its transition to the case have come to the fore. AP some eventrated(IT articles on agency feed from the Auto-Upload is. It eventtime.Com team Edit is not done.)