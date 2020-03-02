India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2nd Test 3rd Day Live Cricket Score Streaming Online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1 English, Star Sports 2 Live TV Cricket Today Match Watch Online: LIVE Updates – LIVE Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 3rd Day Live Cricket Score Online: NZ – 41/0 (12.0), what the second Test by 10 wickets gone Virat’s Army?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 2nd Test 3rd Day Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score : India and New Zealand between the two match series in the second Test on the third day the game is released. Indian team your yesterday’s 90-run score of 34 runs the same and add the pie and then the last 4 wickets fell. In this way he has this match in the win for New Zealand in the 132-run target is given.

New Zealand successfully in which the minimum target has to defend he 127 runs. Pakistan in 1992 in Hamilton did it. Before 1977 in England by Wellington in the 137-run target of the rescue had taken. Christchurch legal Oval on the field are being played this match on the second day i.e. March 2, 2020 16 wickets fell and the total 262-run remained the same.

This against New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said by winning the toss bowling chosen. Indian team in the first inning do something amazing showing pie. He is 63 in over 242 on the run out was. The other day, the Indian bowlers gave the team the match in the return routed. He was New Zealand’s first innings to 235 of the score played at Rajiv Gandhi. Mohammed Shami took 4 if Jaspreet Bumrah took 3 wickets shocks.

New Zealand in this series 1-0 ahead. He has Wellington been played in the first Test by 10 wickets was won. Team India, the IF Series in the necklace is to avoid if in a match it must win. The New Zealand match draws on also Series Your Name to will be successful.