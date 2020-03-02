Indore News – mp news preparation for recruitment of principals in colleges from psc professor came in protest before notification | PSC from colleges many principals of recruitment, preparation of notifications before the professor came in protest

PSC State Service Preliminary Examination – 2019 the result of two month to hang due to the PSC of the full academic calendar has gone awry. Now it is renewed will continue. The PSC said that last year only in November of 2019 remaining and 2020 the whole of the examinations of the calendar had to be released.

Since the OBC reservation on the Delhi High Court in the April 28 hearing is to be, so the PSC has not only preliminary examination result, but may be in the main examinations of 2020, including all Examinations stop are given. The possibility is that now the new calendar and old calendar dates of at least three to four months of a difference. State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 ranging from 15 examinations schedule will go awry.

Such grade calendar : November 14, 2019 the PSC by these examinations notification was released, but now it will be replaced. Assistant director, farmer welfare and Agriculture Development (Area expansion) examination – 2019 February 2020 was to be, while in May, the main examination was to be. Now, perhaps in May, early September and October in the main exam will be.

Just 25 percent of the positions on the promotion of appointment from the provision…



Year 2015 made in recruitment rules to the modifications in the principal’s 100 percent post promotions to be filled from the provision of being. In the year 2018 the government change. In principal 75 percent of post Direct Recruitment be filled with rules made up. 25 percent post promotions to be filled from the provision made.

Now the principal of appointment for five years will be to

Of UGC Regulation 2010 in accordance with the principal’s appointment for 5 years will do. Subsequently, for 5 years tenure at a time for the hike will be. Subsequently, related to the candidate on your original post will have to return. It rules the US government has also taken. The principal of the now regular cadre is not save. So now the concerned candidate income her original Will from the post.

General category reservation for change in the policy from any damage

After 2010, the general class of the professor of the principal post on promotion has not been. While this during the reservation of the dispute was not even. Also, even after the promotions were not conducted. Now the direct recruitment is so 73 percent of the reservation will be. In addition, the external states of the candidate also will come. Across the country people will apply. Private colleges of the people also will come. The competition will grow.

Direct recruitment from the provision of superiors will have to loss

– Dr.. Anand Sharma, provincial secretary-general the government made. Professor Association

PSC : 2019 and 20 examinations of the calendar will change

Department of Higher Education Government Colleges for the principals of direct recruitment to the IS in preparation. Nearly 400 posts soon for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission from advertising will continue, but, professors literally on this ad to be released from the very first question you are standing.

They say that in the year 2018 to revise the recruitment rules of principal recruitment, then the state of the most senior professors literally hiring out of the process will be. The reason for this he explains that the regime sitting in the officials there is a maximum age limit of condition General Administration of the rules to decide the condition of the included acronym is laid. While the GAD’s as per the rule for general category maximum age limit 45 years. While the current in accordance with the rules of the state government colleges most of the professor involved will not be able to. Also go state of the official College of professors literally in this big loss will be. In addition to the recruitment rules ranging prefer the High Court also reached there.