ipl-2020-MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Sunday to begin preparations for the Indian Premier League | sports – News quote

IPL (IPL) of the 13th season of preparedness for the MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) Chennai reached. He Airport directly from the team hotel arrived.

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

IPL (IPL) of the 13th season of preparedness for the MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) Chennai reached. IPL’s upcoming season from nearly eight months after Dhoni’s on-field return-to-be. Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) MS Dhoni a photo of the stock, where he Airport exit from the eye are coming. Three-time champion captain a video of the stock was, where he from the airport directly to the team hotel arrived. As soon as Dhoni Chennai arrived, he had them surrounded. Subsequently, CSK manager Russell Radhakrishnan said the way for them made. Dhoni in addition to Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma (karn Sharma) also Chennai reached. For this season by the Chennai Super Kings Chawla 6.75 crore was bought in.

Two from March will start practice

Last years World Cup (World Cup) since Dhoni Cricket are away from and such a possibility expressed being that he is in Chennai team with two March training will start. July team in the World Cup semi-finals in New Zealand the hands of the police out of the tournament had grown, after which Dhoni Cricket from distance took.The same during his retirement also reports considerable discussion in was. Although the BCCI (BCCI) president card Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (Ravi Shastri) already hinted that Dhoni’s international career IPL (IPL) of their performance depends on it. The corresponding fixed will prevent that this year Australia played in the T20 World Cup for the part of the team won or not.

CSK CEO of KS Viswanathan, according to Dhoni those players with the training, which will on March 19, starting from the team’s camp as are present. Dhoni nearly two weeks until Suresh Raina (Suresh Raina), and on the field with practice the sight will come. After that, a brake will and IPL (IPL) starting a few days before the team from accruing. Raina and and the last three months here training are.

Weak teams on the loud show-whelming, Pakistani actors has grated Kohli on the exam!

The Under-19 World Cup win by having the bowler of havoc, KL Rahul, including the whole team pile