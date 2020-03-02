Isabella Krzan in a sexy Bikini! “You’re pregnant?” – Questions of Internet users

The last photo on the very popular TV stars TVP Hype in the Internet. This time, Isabella Krzan in a Bikini basking in the luxurious Jacuzzi. As usual, looks great, if it were not for one Detail, very impressed Fans presenter. Under the photo the debate over the abdomen is Izabelli.

On the comments of the Fans did not have to wait long. Comment you have to surprise them good:

“You’re pregnant?” – asked a Fan.
On the reactions of the other surfers don’t have to wait long:
“Question, never a woman, whether she was pregnant at the sight of… suicide!”, “The question is not on the spot!” – we read.

Isabella Krzan on the following holidays.

Isabella Krzan in a sexy Bikini resting on the island of Guadeloupe! And…

