Jadeja has been disclosed, told-after all how wrong scale despite took Superman catches? india-vs-new-zealand-ravindra-jadeja-on-his-suparman-catch-says-he-did-not-even-realise | sports – News quote

However the other day the Indian camp from the bat so nothing special to see not found, but bowling and fielding by all affected. Indian bowlers gave New Zealand’s first innings to 235 runs only on Thursday given. While fixing your fielding from every place winning accolades are. The world’s best fielders in Jadeja other day in the air flying a catch to. The ball when their hands come in, made them not realize and not only the batter, indeed Jadeja deep mid wicket in the air on the leaping Neil Wagner (Neil Wagner) catches of the To was. Whom seeing everyone was stunned.

Jadeja was not expected

Neil Wagner of this fantastic catches on Jadeja said that they expected not only was that ball so fast toward their will. Jadeja Wagner (21) of spectacular catches lack their and Kyle James (49) between the ninth wicket of 51 runs partnership did end. New Zealand first innings by 22 runs giving India from angry bird that Jadeja said that I was hoping that he deep square leg of the run will create. But I did not expect that ball so fast from my side will.

He said that with the wind it is so fast I and in my hands came. When catches up to so I feel not only did I catch has taken hold. As a unit we have good bowling. Jadeja also said that we have good batting and them again on out will try to.

(Language input)

Due to the earthquake in awe of New Zealand people, the stadium is to be in the World Cup…

Bad bat snapped on the camera, not anyone’s fault, Pant and shorko change the match