Joanna Koroniewska, together with their family currently resides in the hot Spain. Today, decided to comment on assumptions about the information circulating on the network. You must see it! Joanna Koroniewska in a Bikini comments on his next pregnancy!

Many Polish stars of Show Business, together with the beginning of the new year goes in the long-awaited vacation. There is a distinction between two groups – the first of them puts on a winter landscape – such as, for example, Majdanowie, and others want a break from the winter weather and decided to stay in the sun, beaches and palm trees, such as, for example, Natalia Siwiec with the family. Celebrities are willing to, together with dozens of photos that show how you spend the free time and charge the batteries for the coming new year and the following events.

The number of those people who decided to leave the Land in Paradise-vacation Joanna Koroniewska joined with the family – Polish actress and TV presenter. Joanna’s series on account of his many roles in the theatre and in the cinema, and in Polish TV. 26. December 2014 married the TV presenter Matthieu Dowbora, with the two children – Janine and Helenkę.

The family currently lives on one of the Spanish Islands. On this occasion, the numerous photos to share in exotic places.

A few days ago we reported to you about a photo of Joan in a Bikini. What is interesting is that the owner of beautiful clothes does not have to spend a fortune, that showed the actress posing in a dress with sieciówki. Many internautek skomplementowało the look and the slim figure of the mother of two children – you can read about it HERE!

Joanna Koroniewska in a Bikini comments on his next pregnancy!

Despite the fact that Koroniewskiej do not nag, something about silhouettes, in the network there are rumors about his alleged third pregnancy. The actress obviously has a pretty exciting rumors about this topic and decided to say pretty much imaginary information. Originally, Jeanne added a photo, which once again is posing in a Bikini. Although your physique is very slim, flat belly, spread in such an attitude, what some might think about the beginning of the pregnancy. Jeanne started to explain, whereupon he add to a photo:

“I have the telephone congratulations from my aunt on the occasion of the third pregnancy. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤷♀️🤭🤭Apparently info internetach can. I wrote on this topic a few posts before. To me, that you are absolutely clear and unambiguous, a woman. But… For this kind of insynuacjami a Million female history. After the release of my last post I received from you really very many posts, and in each of them the most important thing was that these experiences are not for you, women, easily. I’m here, in addition to the good energy, you can infect, I would like to support you. Love. Free to play game. remember, the power in US, BUT the HOPE DIES ALWAYS LAST! 🙌 Become more serious, but I Know that I write, and I know that for some of you, these words are very IMPORTANT. Hug ! 💋 Your Aunt Is A Good Tip. 🧐 🤣 😜 a bike pump #koroniewskadobrarada #dowborybehappy #szczeżuja #Polish girl #STARSZApani #🤣😂🙌 #photobydaughter👧🏻📷”

Joanna Koroniewska in a Bikini comments on his next pregnancy!

A second, very similar photo published, just two hours later, it was in more as a joke. Jeanne admitted that she noticed, to seduce others, to think, what do you expect a child of the shadows. Expressed his thanks for the words and for all the times ucięła any speculation on this topic:

“UPDATE. Urgently dementuję. 😂😂, Neither in the pregnancy, in the stomach, and NOTHING between the legs, although I have @maciej_dowbor claims that I am a woman with eggs.😝😝😤😤😤🤯 I even dare to believe that sometimes MY COJONES more of the above. 🤫 🧐 🤭 🤔 Probably HAS most of my obserwatorek female gender as well. 😂😂🙌 Thank you for ALL the words concerned. THE projection element. It is a SHADOW, but it is interesting, what would said a good therapist about US. Because I NOTICED that the MOST aware and I did not doubt to use it. 🏆 🌴 A bike pump🙌😂😂 #hallucinations #WIADOMOktoMAto #cieńCIENIOWInierówny #MIAŁObyćBIKINI #bikini girl #WYSZLOjakZWYKLE #🤔😜🤣 #zamiastBRZUSZKA #😳😳”

What do you think about the records of Jeanne Koroniewskiej? For us, no doubt, ucięła speculation on this topic!