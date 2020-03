Amar Ujala Bureau, Mumbai, updated Mon, 02 Mar 2020 09:24 PM IST

Bollywood Bindass Bebo means Kareena Kapoor soon Irrfan Khan movie with English medium will look. Irrfan Khan industry veteran artists are one. Kareena Kapoor is also this thing completely agree. English medium’ to work with from Karina says he to them a very big chance she is. This part of the movie to make Kareena was right to mention. He begins to work with who are interested, was in this place your hand, don’t let go I wanted.