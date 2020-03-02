latest ICC World Test Championship point table 2020 India suffer first series defeat here is how the point table stands now

New Zealand’s Christchurch to hate the Oval on the field, played the second Test match third day on Monday, India a seven-wicket defeat. Win-win for the Kiwi team to just 132 runs should Were which he all already from 36 overs in international cricket blog for. Corresponding with New Zealand’s two-match Test series 2-0 its name from the Li. It is India’s ICC Test Championship, the first in the series is lost.

Series first match in India to ten-wicket humiliating defeat suffered had. India of course in this series have been defeated but that the ICC point table position had no effect on is. The team is still 9 matches in seven wins and two defeats after the 360 points of the top. The second number on the Australia which is 296 points. India clean sweep-to-New Zealand team in the point table in tremendous advantage and the team’s Test series in 120 points, giving a total of 180 points have to be making the team the third number has reached.

Core of the virus threat: BCCI president Saurav Ganguly Cricket Council meeting will not take part

Let’s look are the ICC World Test Championships of profit tables per

Team M W L T D N/R PT India 9 7 2 0 0 0 360 Australia 10 7 2 0 1 0 296 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 0 0 180 England 9 5 3 0 1 0 146 Pakistan 5 2 2 0 1 0 140 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 South Africa 7 1 6 0 0 0 30 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

M: matches, W: win, L: lose, T: tie, D: draws, N/R: no result, PT: points

IPL 2020: CSK wrote MS here have come, then fans, while disappointed

ICC World Test Championships of the points of what the system is-

Indeed, the World Test Championship the point system according to the two-match series win in on 60 points, tie on 30 points and draws of 20 points will meet, while losing on even a single point will not. How many matches of the series to be the losing team no points will not get. While the three games of the series in the win on 40 points, tie on 20 points and draws on 13 points won.

Four matches of the series in a winning team to 30 points, tie on 15 points and the match draws to be on 10 points won. While the five-match series win on 24 points, tie on 12 points and draws on eight points won. (Tie and draws on both teams alike points will meet.)