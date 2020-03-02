Laxmmi bomb actor Akshay Kumar donate 1 point 5 Crores for transgender building Raghava Lawrence thank him.

New Delhi, जेएनएनl The movie “Lakshmi Bom’ actor Akshay Kumar the director Raghava Lawrence in Chennai transgender to slaves. Raghav said on social media information that you get.

It’s transgender to provide shelter to a new project in detail told. As well as renewable $ 1.5 million for charity thanks also get.

Raghav don’t posted, I’ve got good news to share, I want to do, Akshay Kumar sir India’s first transgender to make the House about 1.5 crore are contributed. As everyone already know that Lawrence Charitable Trust in the education of children, home, medical, physically challenged dancers on various projects starting. Our trust is now 15 years ago, he came in. We’re 15 years the transgenes for renewal of a new project. Until the beginning of important that we provide shelter wanted. Our trust donated the land and building to raise funds for the efforts have been.

Raghav said, “so, Lakshmi bombs during filming I Akshay Kumar trust projects the Transgender of the House, talking about possibilities, listening to it right after without asking he said that the tranny of the construction of the house for 1.5 crore they have contributed. I think any form of God help you to confess, so now Akshay Kumar sir God to us. I have this project for their huge support to thank them. Our goal is transgender all of them in India to provide a shelter for you.’

View this post on Instagram So glad to meet you young little girl in ” graduation day, our women’s Self-Defense Center today, and it’s her trust to take over the world, which encourages our team to continue 👏👏 #WSDC @adityathackeray Post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Feb 28, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Lawrence said, ” I’m all the ladyboys on behalf of them, thank you. We’re soon to work on the date of the announcement of the mother. Me and all the blessings of need.’

Posted by: Rupesh Kumar

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service