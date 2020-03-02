Misheel Jargalsaikhan posing in a Bikini

Misheel Jargalsaikhan won step popularity through the role of Sofia in the series “family”. Although it is hard to believe, today-31.

Photo

Misheel Jargalsaikhan active in social networks

/Arthur Thei /Reporter

Jargalsaikhan born in Mongolia (fluent-mother language). In the Polish moved with her family when she was three years old.

Misheel not went on to the acting Studio. For some years she left the Show Business to devote himself to the study of medical.

She returned in 2015 – then we could see him in the “Celebrity Splash!”, in the reached the finals. A year later, serialowa Sophia she joined “Dancing with the Stars. Dancing with the stars”. Also starred in the TV series “Wmiksowani.pl”.

Jargalsaikhan is very active in social networks, and their instagramowy profile follow more than 32 thousand. User.

However, it is difficult to grew for you to be surprised – Misheel and turned into a beautiful woman who does not hesitate to their charms. Recently hot photo found in the network-in a bathing suit and gathered many compliments.

“Wow! Beautiful”, “Very beautiful photo”, “Hot Hot Hot”, “Mrs. Beauty “knocking” or “Beautiful woman” – wrote the Fans excited.

What do you think about photo Jargalsaikhan? We have to admit that it is pretty brave…

Photo The cast of the series “step-family” in 2006

/Tricolors /East News