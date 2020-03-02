Movie 83 Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh doesn’t come sticky at the end of the film – Deepika Padukone this movie will have a happy ending, so far, every movie was dust.

Amar Ujala Bureau, Mumbai, Updated Sun, 01 Mar 2020 01:11 PM IST

Chance when he was Homi arena of directing, which included Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Finding Fanny’ at Ranveer Singh a cameo appearance had to do. Now a chance has it when Ranveer Singh movie 83′ actress Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance, his wife, will be seen. Movie 83′ World Cup cricket in India’s amazing win of the saga, in which Deepika Padukone’s team, then captain Kapil Dev’s wife Romi’s character back. Kabir Khan is directing this movie on his character Deepika Padukone says that in the film five of their Six Scenes.