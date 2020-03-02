Movie bhool bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani of “Labyrinth 2′ is connected and not big name – Govind namdev joining the cast of kartik aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer by bhool bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aryan, Clara Advani’s upcoming movie ” The Maze 2. this time, Dan. Movie cast another big name added to it. ‘God’, ‘Bandit Queen’ in the movies like his award-winning roll, the famous Govind Namdev ‘Maze 2’ star cast join. This movie in addition to Govinda new of Salman Khan with the movie your want most brother’even in the eyes will come.

Jaipur gets a movie shooting

Govind Namdev said I the movie play an important role I. I Jaipur shooting in the morning. It’s such a generation of talented artists work with great sounds. Kiara Advani best actors Kartik Aryan heart who steals the artists. The last two at that moment, hit movies given and I really do their job and skill evaluation.

Govind Namdev

Second schedule africa. city

Govind Namdev said that, which is why such a star cast to work with good sounds. They really made me kind of respect. Ennis BMI really extraordinary. It’s all fantastic. Please tell about this movie’s second schedule africa. city the first week of March will start.

In 2007 I was ‘the maze’

Explains that allows ‘maze’ of the first part in 2007, some of the direction was complex. In this movie Akshay Kumar, retired Pindi, Manoj Joshi, Arshad they are, Rajpal Yadav, Vikram Gokhale, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel. had. During the movie, ‘Labyrinth 2 Ennis BMI direct they. In the movie it’s a taboo. It will also show.

