Navbharat Times Photo Gallery

1/10
My brother’s wedding in Ronak’s trending on eyelid
‘Father of the bride’ actress Shweta Tiwari these days to the wedding, my brother’s pretty busy neighborhood. Shweta said on the Instagram family to the wedding of a lot of beautiful pictures posted. (All photos:shweta.tiwari instagram)
2/10
Mother-daughter matching outfits
This wedding Shweta and their eyelid matching outfits on the horizon arrived.
3/10
As well as Dee Dee like
So not the same-old, as well as similar clothing was the same.
4/10
Shweta has published photos of the
Shweta pictures on Instagram shared they.
5/10
Wedding many beautiful pictures
This wedding many beautiful pictures on social media to be they. His brother turmeric turn see that Shweta.
6/10
A child is named Susan Shweta
Shweta’s brother’s wedding and had guys who were quite ready.
7/10
The whole family with
Shweta’s whole family with also some pictures of the stock are. Your part with the pose cheats marred Shweta.
8/10
Mirror image eye, coming from a mother and daughter.
Exactly a mirror image look more the mother-daughter pair of it.
9/10
The wedding was fun.
Clear images Shweta eyelid with the family. the wedding was fun.
10/10
Friends of the family have fun with
Pictures friends of the family, with fun modes visible rated Shweta Tiwari.