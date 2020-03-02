- New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Series: know who man of the match and who got man of the series Hindustan Hindi
- IND vs NZ: ODIs after the tests is also Team India eliminated, 2-0 won by New Zealand until today
- India vs New Zealand: captain Kohli snapped, the necklace there’s no excuse for not batting getting flops The Economic Times
- Three wickets to take the Indian batsmen’s camera? The Lallantop
- New Zealand pacer Trent Boult disclose snapped – this is the reason not running Virat Kohli bat ABP News
- Google News on the news see