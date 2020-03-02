Result of 5 months after the reservation roster of not ready to be found

Bhopal. In Madhya Pradesh government schools conduct education department in addition to the primitive Caste Welfare Department is also used by. Professional Examination Board conducted by the Higher Secondary Teachers and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test conducting Department of Education & Tribal Welfare Department had been to. The Department of education so, as willy-nilly, the process is advancing but the primitive Caste Welfare Department has so far secondary teacher recruitment for the reservation roster of ready not found.

MPTET-2 Exam Result come 5 months

Primitive Caste Welfare Department official said that so far it also fix the not found that counselling divisional will or centralised. While the Professional Examination Board (PEB) by October 6, 2018 in the notice issued in the qualifying examination, it did include. The Department of secondary teachers for 5704 posts removed. It held for the qualifying examination the result came even five months have passed, but still the potential date also fixed could not be there.

When test A has occurred, then counseling is also a must have

Folk learning Directorate School by the Department of Education under Schools Secondary Teachers Recruitment process start has. The candidates say that both the Department consist of the recruitment process A with also start Can were. Primitive Caste Welfare Department on behalf of the former in this claim has also been that the school education department as well as counselling will be introduced, but it is not being used. This merit Holder candidates a recruiter to the long process will have to undergo. Whereas, school education and Tribal Welfare Department for eligibility test jointly occurred. Such candidates in the merit list also a is similar.

School Department of Education : provisional and waiting list released

Folk learning Directorate School by the Department of education of government schools in secondary teacher Saturday after the secondary recruitment of teachers for empty posts on the basis of the Feb of merit according to the candidates of provisional list and waiting list has released. Provisional and waiting list included in the candidate on March 25, to counselling on the portal documents can be uploaded. All required documents uploaded online is mandatory to. In April at the district level verification of documents will start.

MPTET-2 pass number of candidates 200000 is more than

School Education Department Government schools in 15 thousand higher secondary and secondary teachers 5670 vacant posts the recruitment process has already begun. Primitive Caste Welfare Department of the schools in the Higher Secondary 2220 and secondary 5704 vacant positions to be recruited. While the Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test qualified candidates the number of 43,723 and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test qualified candidates the number of 2,16,240 is.